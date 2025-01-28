David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. fight is a pivotal one that is expected to have major implications in the 175-pound title landscape. The winner -- of this much-awaited clash between the two young, unbeaten boxers -- is likely to fight the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undisputed light heavyweight title rematch.

Before Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 goes down later in February, fans of the sweet science would first get to witness the fight between Benavidez and Morrell. Benavidez, an American fighter of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent, currently holds the WBC interim light heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, Cuba's Morrell possesses the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight championship.

The Benavidez vs. Morrell winner would hold the WBA (Regular) and WBC interim light heavyweight titles. Certain sections of the combat sports community have hailed Benavidez as the more established fighter of the duo, opining that he's already proven his mettle against top-tier opposition and Morrell is supposedly yet to do that.

Nevertheless, many fans and experts, including former undisputed heavyweight champion 'Iron' Mike Tyson, have previously indicated that Morrell is a worthy opponent and could pose a threat to Benavidez. Incidentally, Tyson is often credited for giving Benavidez the latter's nickname, 'The Mexican Monster.'

Moreover, the high-stakes Benavidez-Morrell headlining matchup will be supported by several other exciting fights on the card. That includes WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa defending his belt against Stephen Fulton Jr. and attempting to avenge a points defeat to Fulton from 2021.

What time is David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.?

As per the latest listings on DAZN, for viewers in the United States of America, the fight card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. The Benavidez vs. Morrell main event fighter walkouts are expected to come around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the event commences at 2 am BST on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The Benavidez-Morrell main event entrances are likely to transpire at approximately 5 am BST. The main event entrances/walkouts and fight timings could vary based on the preceding fights' duration.

Check out the Benavidez vs. Morrell fight card and main event walkout timing below:

Country Main card Main event U.S.A. 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Feb. 1) 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT (Feb. 1) U.K. 2 am BST (Feb. 2) 5 am BST (Feb. 2) U.A.E. 5 am GST (Feb. 2) 8 am GST (Feb. 2) India 6:30 am IST (Feb. 2) 9:30 am IST (Feb. 2) Brazil 10 pm BRT (Feb. 1) 1 am BRT (Feb. 2) Australia 11 am AEST (Feb. 2) 2 pm AEST (Feb. 2)

How to watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the fights via Amazon Prime Video PPV or via PPV.com. Viewers in the U.K. can watch the event live on Amazon Prime Video PPV. On the other hand, fans in Australia can watch the fights live via Kayo PPV.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. venue

The much-awaited boxing event is scheduled to transpire at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. fight card

Per the latest listings, the PBC-promoted Benavidez vs. Morrell fight card is as follows (*please note that the fight card is subject to change):

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. (WBA Regular and WBC interim light heavyweight titles)

Brandon Figueroa (C) vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (WBC featherweight title)

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro (super lightweight)

Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario (middleweight)

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo (featherweight)

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz (middleweight)

