Days after Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka reportedly turn down title fight offer, Magomed Ankalaev gets called out by UFC heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev has received a bit of an unexpected callout, from someone in a different weight category altogether after, reports have come out that both Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are currently unavailable for light heavyweight title fights. The callout in question was delivered by UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida who is the number six ranked contender in his weight class at present.

Almeida indicated his interest in a possible fight with the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion during a recent interview with Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting. With those referenced reports of there being a log jam at light heavyweight in terms of the next title challenger, Almeida finds himself in a similarly unclear spot in his own weight class.

Almeida said (translated from Brazilian Portugese):

"Of the names ranked ahead of me, I think the only one that mentions my name is Tom Aspinall. The others don't say my name. [Ciryl] Gane, [Alexander] Volkov. I don't know what's going on in their heads... Since there are no fights for me at heavyweight, I'll make the cut down in weight- if he [Ankalaev] agrees, of course- and make this fight happen." [h/t - MMA Fighting]

Allegations of Magomed Ankalaev being ducked by Pereira and Prochazka explained by former UFC champ

Magomed Ankalaev is seemingly having difficulties getting his first title defense booked, with a former UFC middleweight champion coming out to address the rumors surrounding Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka not accepting a title fight.

The 32-year-old is clearly ready to defend his 205-pound strap, but reports suggest that 'Poatan' is unable to take the fight due to a scheduling conflict, while Prochazka is finishing up a degree with key exams coming up soon.

Taking to his official YouTube channel to discuss the current state of the light heavyweight division helmed by Magomed Ankalaev, Michael Bisping quipped:

"I don't blame Jiri Prochazka and I don't blame Pereira, to be honest [for not wanting to fight Ankalaev at UFC 317]. I mean, it wasn't short notice; this was a couple of weeks ago now. 317's about five weeks away, so it still would have been, you know, essentially a full camp."

He went on to add:

"But regardless, Pereira, he's lost to Prochazka twice. If he was to get another title fight, getting a third title shot, is that three or four? Because he's been the champ. If he loses that one again, he ain't gonna get another one, so I don't blame him." [h/t - Essentially Sports]

