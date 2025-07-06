Days after getting ranked, Jake Paul calls for a title fight against WBC champion: "Give me him next" 

Jake Paul has his eyes set on the cruiserweight throne after being ranked for the first time. Paul voiced his desire to challenge WBC champion Badou Jack next.

Paul improved his professional boxing record to 12-1 following a unanimous decision victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month. As a result, the WBA added the 28-year-old to the cruiserweight rankings, placing him at No. 14. He can now face the governing body's cruiserweight champion Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramírez.

This prompted a reaction from Paul, who expressed his joy in an X post. He also called out Jack, writing:

''Shoutout to the WBA and Gilberto for being disruptors and not being afraid to recognize me. Seeing all these lists with current champion Badou Jack. Give me him next @MostVpromotions @WBABoxing''

Despite his lofty goals, Paul may lose his place in the cruiserweight rankings. According to The Ring, the WBA will reconsider 'The Problem Child's' spot due to the lack of ranked opponents on his resume. The boxing magazine reported the following on X:

''Due to heavy criticism and outrage from other ranked contenders, the WBA will review Jake Paul's cruiserweight ranking at their upcoming European convention in Madrid - which takes place from July 15-18. The WBA ranked Paul at No. 14 in its cruiserweight rankings after his lackluster win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last Saturday...Paul has never defeated a ranked boxer, unless you count his “fight” with the 58-year-old Mike Tyson.''

A cruiserweight fighter blasts Jake Paul for replacing him

Jake Paul has frequently come under fire for taking on opponents who are significantly older than him, like Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and many more, since making his professional boxing debut in 2020. However, the 28-year-old is focused on becoming a world champion as he recently earned the No. 14 spot in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, replacing undefeated boxer Craig Parker.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Parker expressed his displeasure with Paul:

''I got up yesterday morning and the first thing that came to my news feed was Jake Paul ranked number 14 by the WBA where I was ranked at number 14 by the WBA, moved me down to number 15. So for him just to take a position — that guys like me who struggle to find ways to the gym — it’s a long road to be where we at, you know? And for him just to be number 14, it was a slap in the face. What can I say? It was disgusting news to me.” [H/t: TMZ Sports]

