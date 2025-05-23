Days after Islam Makhachev confirmed welterweight move, UFC Hall of Famer shares major concern

Islam Makhachev's decision to move up to welterweight has led to a wave of opinions from several MMA legends. However, an unlikely commenter came in the form of UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten, who had a recent sitdown on Submission Radio, during which he expressed concern.

However, it isn't the weight that has Rutten somewhat worried for Makhachev, nor is it the latter's discipline during training. Instead, it is, ironically, Makhachev's win streak, which the Dutch legend fears could inflate Makhachev's ego to such an extent that he begins fighting uncharacteristically.

"What could be is ego, pride. You know, once you start thinking that you go it, that's the moment when you're gonna walk onto a punch or do something by accident."

Check out Bas Rutten outlining his fears for Islam Makhachev (3:45):

Makhachev has been on an excellent run of form, running through nearly every single opponent he has faced. Only two fighters have caused him to struggle. The first is Alexander Volkanovski, whom he first faced at UFC 284. During their encounter, Makhachev's physicality found its match.

The two men had a high-level war for the ages, with Makhachev scraping by with a hotly contested unanimous decision. While their rematch at UFC 294 went in a completely different direction, with Volkanovski coming in on very short notice, he remains 2-0 against the Australian.

The other opponent that caused him to struggle, albeit only somewhat, was Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The two men had a far more competitive fight than expected, earning Fight of the Night honors, before Makhachev ultimately submitted Poirier with a slick D'Arce choke in round five.

Islam Makhachev has had one ego lapse in his career

Only one man has ever beaten Islam Makhachev. Strangely enough, it was Adriano Martins in the Dagestani wrestler's sophomore UFC fight at UFC 192. According to AKA head coach Javier Mendes, the reason behind Makhachev's loss was the latter's insistence on striking and fighting more aggressively.

Check out Islam Makhachev's knockout loss to Adriano Martins below:

Makhachev abandoned 'Father's Plan,' a guideline from the late great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov that insists on a wrestling-heavy approach, and paid the price for it by getting knocked out in round one.

