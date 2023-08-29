"Dead body on aisle 4" - UFC fans have a field day revisiting Max Holloway's wife 'handing him the only L' since Alexander Volkanovski

A video of Max Holloway's wife brutally trolling the former UFC featherweight champ recently resurfaced on the internet. In the video, which is originally from January 2022, 'Blessed' tries to prank his wife Alessa Quizon by giving her a jump scare.

Holloway wore an Inosuke Hashibira mask from the anime Demon Slayer and jumped out from behind the door. Quizon, a pro surfer, didn't get rattled in the least bit as she casually asked:

"What are you doing"

Quizon then proceeded to savage Holloway by acting horrified as her husband pulled off his mask. With an elaborate act of dropping her phone, the surfer exclaimed:

"Woah! Now that's scary"

Twitter erupted with hilarious comments to the video of the featherweight legend taking an L from his wife. @gotbounce_eth wrote:

"the way she threw that phone. Dead Body on aisle 4"

Expand Tweet

Holloway scored a spectacular third-round KO win over 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC Singapore last weekend. Fans couldn't help but note that 'Blessed' has only lost to the champ Alexander Volkanovski in a while now, barring his wife Alessa Quizon.

Check out more comments below:

Image courtesy: Twitter

Max Holloway responds to Ilia Topuria calling for his retirement

Max Holloway has run through the entire featherweight division with the exception of Alexander Volkanovski and elite up-and-comer Ilia Topuria. 'Blessed' also didn't call anyone out after his win over 'The Korean Zombie', claiming that he wants to focus on winning and leave the bookings to the fans and matchmakers.

One could say there is currently a dearth of opponents for the former champ unless he wants to take up a title fight he lost thrice already. Topuria recently suggested that it is time for Max Holloway to hang up his gloves after the win over Chan Sung Jung, while also also conveying his respect to 'Blessed. 'El Matador' wrote:

"I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA , but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA , keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski , get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you. Enjoy the weekend, everyone! 🫡"

Assuring that it is not the end of the road, Holloway responded:

"Thanks for the respect, but it’s only a matter of time lol 🤙🏻" h/t BJPenn.com

Expand Tweet