Debutant with 12-fight finishing streak steps in on short notice to save UFC 290 fight

The prelims of the upcoming UFC 290 have seen a shake-up with Christian Rodriguez pulling out of his fight against Cameron Saaiman.

The bantamweight bout between the two rising prospects has fallen through after it was revealed that Rodriguez has suffered an injury and won't be able to compete. He was last seen in action back in April against another young prospect Raul Rosas Jr. and made a statement by defeating him.

However, the UFC seems to have found a replacement for the bout. As reported by MMA Junkie, TUF 24 cast member Terrence Mitchell will be stepping in on short notice to face Saaiman.

The bout will serve as a UFC debut for the 33-year-old who has been on a 12-fight finishing streak and has a professional record of 15-2 as per Tapololgy. It is worth noting that Mitchell has fought just four times in seven years. Moreover, two of those four bouts have come this year.

Meanwhile, Cameron Saaiman is 2-0 in his UFC career so far and will be looking to further extend his winning run in the company with his third bout in just seven months.

UFC 290 judges and referees revealed: Controversial judge to be present for the main event

With just over two weeks remaining for the highly anticipated UFC 290 pay-per-view, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has finalized the judges and referees for the two world title fights.

For the UFC featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, Herb Dean will serve as the referee and the judges selected for the bout are Mike Bell, Ron McCarthy, and Sal D'Amato.

D'Amato grabbed the headlines in his last outing as a judge during the Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi fight at UFC Vegas 74. The official controversially scored the bout in favor of Albazi which resulted in a split-decision victory for the Iraqi fighter. He was consequently blasted online with many fighters and fans raising their voices for the judges to be held accountable for making such decisions.

For the UFC flyweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, Jason Herzog has been assigned as the referee. The judges for the co-main event of UFC 290 will be Ben Cartlidge, Junichiro Kamijo, and Derek Cleary.

