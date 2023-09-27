“December is cooking” - Petr Yan expected to start his comeback run in Shanghai against top Chinese contender, UFC fans react

Petr Yan is gearing up for a comeback showdown against the top Chinese contender, Song Yadong.

The highly anticipated bout is expected to take place on December 9 in Shanghai, and if a recent tweet from @SpinninBackfist holds true, it might just be the main event.

"HUGE MAIN EVENT SET FOR SHANGHAI Song Yadong vs Petr Yan December 9 | 135 lbs | Shanghai, China Shanghai is NOT official yet, but plan is to have the fight there. via@mmaecosystem"

Fans wasted no time in sharing their enthusiasm on social media. One fan aptly noted:

Petr Yan, the former bantamweight champion, is looking to reverse his fortunes after a challenging period that saw him endure a three-fight losing streak. With a professional record of 16 wins and five losses, Yan is eager to prove that he still belongs at the top of the division.

His opponent, Song Yadong, known as the 'Kung-fu Kid,' brings his own impressive record of 20 wins and seven losses to the Octagon. Yadong's most recent win was against Ricky Simon in April 2023, and he'll be hungry for another victory.

If this matchup materializes, it will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment for both fighters. Petr Yan aims to climb back to the summit of the bantamweight division, while Song Yadong seeks to strengthen his case for a title shot sometime in the future.

Anatoly Malykhin invites Petr Yan to train together

Anatoly Malykhin, a seasoned two-division world champion in ONE Championship, shares a strong camaraderie with Yan. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, as reported by a Russian media outlet, Malykhin expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Yan in the gym.

Malykhin stated:

"Yes, of course, and Petr has already come to the gym, and I'm sure that when he comes to prepare for his next fight, he will definitely come to the gym. He's a friend of mine, all doors are open for him and the green light is on."