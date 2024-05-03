"Definitely for the best" - Fans react as William Gomis is reportedly out of UFC 301 fight against Jean Silva

William Gomis is no longer competing on the UFC 301 card in Rio de Janeiro, per a recent report.

One of the prevalent stories coming out of UFC 301 weigh-ins was the rough-looking state that Gomis was in as he took to the scales. He came in fully clothed and was moving in a very belabored fashion to and from the scale. Gomis leaned onto the scale for support as he dismounted from it and did not stay on for the obligatory five-second period thereafter for present media.

Observers both there in-person and throughout the online MMA community seemed concerned about Gomis' physical state for tomorrow's bout and now it seems the fight will not be happening altogether.

Per Ariel Helwani, the fight has been called off and Gomis' team relayed that message to the prominent MMA journalist.

Multiple X (formerly Twitter) users commented on this situation and a tweet thread built up thereafter of people having their say.

@JUchiha909 said,

"Definitely for the best."

@War_ Wilhelm stated,

"This guy can barely walk, absolutely the right decision."

@sbgderrick quipped,

"I hate weight cutting so much."

[Images Courtesy: @arielhelwani tweet thread on X]

Check Helwani's tweet on the William Gomis UFC 301 cancellation report below:

William Gomis and his third straight canceled UFC bout

The 26-year-old began his UFC career in strong fashion by garnering three straight wins in the octagon. Unfortunately, Gomis has also had his last three planned contests fall through before he could get locked into a cage with his opponent.

The native of France was set to fight Lucas Almeida last September at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac. An injury to Almeida scrapped the planned Fall 2023 bout but this was only the beginning of Gomis' recent streak of misfortunes.

This was beyond the control of William Gomis but it was him who withdrew in the second instance of his recent fights falling by the wayside. At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov, 'Jaguar' was set to compete against Melsik Baghdasaryan in February of this year. It was reported weeks before the event that Gomis would be withdrawing and the 145-pound contest did not transpire.

Gomis made weight for UFC 301 and even hit a mark below the limit but alas the Jean Silva bout will not go down in Brazil. Weight-cut complications seemed evident even in the body language of William Gomis to those who observed the weigh-in process for the May 4 event. Health is paramount and it seems like the mixed martial arts community is recognizing this for the ARES FC veteran.