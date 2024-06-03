"Definitely molded my mindset" - Johan Ghazali on how his Malaysian-American roots created his identity as a fighter

The next generation of fighters is taking ONE Championship by storm and no other youngster is making the most out of their opportunities than Johan Ghazali.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American has been running roughshod through his opponents since debuting in February 2023 and will feature at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month was celebrated the entire month of May and 'Jojo' was happy to share how his heritage made him the man he is today in an Instagram video posted by ONE Championship:

"Being an Asian-American, I see the world from both point of views. For me to grow up seeing more things around the world, definitely molded my mindset as a martial artist. ONE has done an amazing job with promoting fighters because before, Muay Thai wasn't really a huge sport."

He continued:

It's amazing to see what ONE is doing for us because we didn't get these kinds of opportunities before. I want the world to know that Asians, especially Malaysians, we can compete with the very best. My name is Johan Ghazali and I'm proud to be Malaysian-American."

Why Johan Ghazali's next fight might be his most dangerous yet

Riding a five-fight winning streak of his own, Johan Ghazali will be facing a fellow knockout artist inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand in Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

'No. 1' has two knockouts to his name in three ONE Championship fights and will have the advantage of having veteran experience on his side against his much younger opponent.

Though that might be the case, Ghazali is confident that he can log his fifth knockout in six fights and hinted that it might come in the second round.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.