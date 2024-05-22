WATCH: Vietnamese sensation Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's devastating one-hit KO of Yuta Watanabe in Singapore

Vietnamese sensation Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is gunning for his next knockout when he faces teenage phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE 167 this June 7 at Impact Arena.

The five-time WMF Muay Thai world champion is one of the most entertaining strikers that fans have seen compete under the bright lights of ONE Championship.

There are many opponents out there who fear and respect his one-punch power because Nguyen has been able to achieve it twice in his last three fights.

As he heads towards his next flyweight Muay Thai bout against surging teenage superstar Johan 'Jojo' Ghazali, we remember his devastating one-kick knockout over Yuta Watanabe at ONE: Edge Of Greatness below:

The Vietnamese veteran is searching to bounce back from a horrific loss to Bosnian hard-hitter Denis Puric, who is also slated to join Nguyen on the massive ONE 167 card to face the one-and-only Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

"The fight with Puric gave me a big lesson" - Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat points out the biggest takeaway from his KO loss to Denis Puric

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat was forced to learn a tough lesson when he collided with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric last December.

The KO loss came unexpectedly in the second round as Nguyen threw his signature head kick to slow down his rival. But Puric saw it coming and landed a quick counter to drop Nguyen against the mat.

The Vietnamese veteran slowly wobbled back to his feet, as the referee began the count. But it was obvious that Nguyen was seeing stars.

Learning from his experience, Nguyen hopes he can incorporate a different angle when he faces Ghazali in Thailand.

He told ONE:

"I'm going to have a better, faster starting pace. The fight with Puric gave me a big lesson that sometimes I should be more of a brawler."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.