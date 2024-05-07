WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali's brutal collection of knockouts in ONE Championship ahead of ONE 167

The next generation of fighters is ready to enter the bright lights in the world of combat sports and rising Muay Thai megastar Johan Ghazali is partially leading the charge.

'Jojo' is set to have his sixth ONE Championship bout at ONE 167 on June 7 against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Ghazali has an interesting track record of knocking out his opponents.

Fans caught their first glimpse of the explosive power that the Malaysian-American possesses in February 2023 with a monstrous 16-second knockout of Padetsuk Fairtex and has since produced three more knockouts plus a unanimous decision win to improve his record to 5-0.

ONE Championship posted all four knockout finishes that the 17-year-old Ghazali has under his belt on Instagram and it is definitely worth the watch below.

For his part, Nguyen is another dangerous opponent as he has two knockout victories under his name against Azwan Che Wil and Yuta Watanabe.

With two knockout artists set to clash inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, there will surely be no shortage of fireworks.

Johan Ghazali outlines game plan against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

Despite his age, Ghazali has an old-school mentality and plans to use that line of thinking for his ONE 167 flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Here's what Ghazali said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"You already know what I'm gonna bring, knockout power. And I will be looking for another one against Nguyen. Win or lose, you know, I'm just gonna stick to my style to get the job done."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.