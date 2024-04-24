WATCH: Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali ends Padetsuk Fairtex in 16 seconds in impressive ONE debut

When a fighter makes their debut, all that matters to them is the win and Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali did just that and then some in his ONE Championship coming-out party.

Ghazali, a lifelong martial artist under the guidance of his parents, made his way to the world's largest martial arts promotion in February 2023 at ONE: Friday Fights 16 against Padetsuk Fairtex at age 17.

Now, ONE Championship fans have seen young superstars emerge from seemingly out of nowhere at a similar age like reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champ Smilla Sundell, but Ghazali's debut was all that more shocking.

'Jojo' only needed 16 seconds to put away Padetsuk with Ghazali leaping into the meteoric right hook that knocked him out cleanly which ONE Championship posted on their Instagram.

That victory appeared to be a sign of things to come for the Malaysian-American as he won his next four bouts in violent fashion, with his knockout of former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares being one of his best finishes to date.

Johan Ghazali sets big goal for himself in next fight

Ghazali will have his next ONE Championship bout on June 7 at ONE 167 against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and has quite a personal objective ahead of the big clash inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali said the following in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Absolutely, absolutely. Every fight, you know, I'm trying to break my 16-second record. So if I get it in 16 seconds, that will be sick. That's the plan."

The event will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.