“I’m just gonna stick to my style” - Johan Ghazali aims to stay perfect with highlight-reel win over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Johan Ghazali may be heading into the biggest fight of his career, but he's not changing anything when it comes to how he approaches things.

The teenage phenom will face multi-time world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Ghazali said he's not changing styles, and for good reason. So far, he has been on an incredible run in ONE Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali said he'll bring his typical knockout power and relentless forward pressure when he takes on Nguyen in Bangkok.

"You already know what I'm gonna bring, knockout power. And I will be looking for another one against Nguyen. Win or lose, you know, I'm just gonna stick to my style to get the job done," said Johan Ghazali.

The 17-year-old has displayed the perfect mix of flair and power in his previous five fights in ONE Championship en route to a perfect 5-0 record with four knockout finishes.

'Jojo' scored the biggest win of his career, at this point, when he knocked out former flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares in his Amazon debut at ONE Fight Night 17.

Ghazali's matchup against Nguyen, and the entire ONE 167 card, are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali admits the magnitude of his fight against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Johan Ghazali is aware of the impact his match against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat has on his career.

A win for the young star could practically fast-track his quest for ONE Championship gold, and Ghazali is ready to take that opportunity in Bangkok.

"This will be my biggest fight to date. [It's my] first time fighting in a Circle. He's [also] beaten quite a few Malaysians."

Nguyen is a five-time WMF Muay Thai world champion with two wins under ONE Championship.