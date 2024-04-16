"If they offer me that fight, I'm going" - Malaysian-American teen phenom Johan Ghazali wants a spot at ONE 168: Denver

Rising flyweight Muay Thai prospect Johan Ghazali won't have second thoughts about fighting in his mother's homeland, the United States.

ONE Championship has locked in a pair of surefire barnburners in North America in the second half of 2024, starting with ONE 168: Denver on September 5.

So far, two epic all-champion showdowns will unfold on the promotion's second on-ground show in the States.

Stamp takes a shot at two-division MMA glory against ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. Meanwhile, Superlek Kiatmoo9 squares off against Jonathan Haggerty to secure the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold and recognition as a two-sport kingpin.

More fights are expected to be announced soon, and if Johan Ghazali has it his way, he'd be eager to put his name in the mix of potential challengers to feature on the Ball Arena spectacle in Denver.

The Sarawak-based fighter told the South China Morning Post:

"Of course, man. Of course. I have family in the U.S. They're in New Mexico. I saw the next fight is going to be in Denver. It's in Colorado. It's easy for my family to go up and watch.

"Of course, if they offer me that fight, I'm going. 100 percent. No doubt."

Watch the full interview here:

A quick finish for Johan Ghazali at ONE 167 could pave the way for a U.S. fight

The best way for Johan Ghazali to achieve his dream is to let his performances on the global stage do the talking.

He ought to do just that when he collides with Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on June 7 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

The Malaysian-American striking prodigy faces a tricky out-of-the-box fighter in Nguyen, but his one-hit knockout power, which has helped him reel in four knockouts in ONE, can fend off any threat that comes between his way of performing in front of his family in the United States.

ONE 167 will broadcast live from the Thai capital city in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for updates or ways to catch the spectacle live from the comfort of your home.

