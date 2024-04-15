“This will be my biggest fight to date” - Johan Ghazali says ONE 167 duel against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is a pivotal one in his career

Johan Ghazali has been in the big leagues for quite some time now, but his next matchup could be the one that propels him to the next step of his career.

The 17-year-old sensation will face Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The match will be Ghazali's fifth in ONE Championship, and the Malaysian-American phenom believes his match against Nguyen is a pivotal juncture in his quest to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Johan Ghazali said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"This will be my biggest fight to date. [It's my] first time fighting in a Circle. He's [also] beaten quite a few Malaysians."

Ghazali built his name in the regional scene in Thailand and eventually captured global attention when he joined the ONE Friday Fights circuit in February 2023.

Despite his young age, Ghazali showcased tenacious power in his fights and racked up four straight wins in the weekly shows at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ghazali ultimately earned his way to the main roster, and his first Amazon fight showed he had so much hype around him when he faced former world title contender Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17.

'Jojo' unleashed blinding combinations in his first fight in the main roster and quickly stopped the Mexican star in the first round of their December 2023 meeting.

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

Johan Ghazali says he'd gladly take a fight against his idol Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn't a man many fighters want to be trading leather with, but Johan Ghazali would like to test his skills against the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ghazali said in his post-fight interview following his victory over Tabares that he'd love to face Rodtang in the circle.

While he's aware that he's still levels below Rodtang, Ghazali said it's a fight that he'd never pass up.

"Honestly, I would fight. I could fight. Winning chances may be slim, but I'll fight."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

