Johan Ghazali admits chances of beating idol Rodtang in potential showdown ‘may be slim’, but will take the fight

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali knows that his chances of beating his idol Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a title showdown at this point is slim, but he is willing to take on the challenge in a heartbeat when the opportunity is offered.

The possibility of the two battling in a high-stakes contest has become highly likely after ‘Jojo’ impressively raided the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division in his first five matches in the promotion this year.

Some quarters now consider Johan Ghazali as a solid threat to Rodtang, who has long been the king of the flyweight Muay Thai class.

In the post-fight interview session following his most recent victory at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video last week, the American-Malaysian fighter shared his thoughts on a possible clash with Rodtang at this point of his career, saying:

“Honestly, I would fight. I could fight. Winning chances may be slim, but I'll fight.”

Check out what he had to say below:

At ONE Fight Night 17, Ghazali raced to his fifth straight victory in as many matches in the promotion, knocking out Mexican Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds.

It was a continuation of his stellar showing, which started with four top-notch wins in the weekly ONE Friday Fights series this year.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Johan Ghazali says he is only getting started

While already impressive at 17 years old, Johan Ghazali said he has yet to hit his full stride and that he is just getting started.

He shared this following another impressive showing and victory at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8, where he made short work of Mexican Edgar Tabares by way of a 36-second knockout.

Speaking during the post-fight press conference, ‘Jojo’ intimated that he is barely scratching the surface of his full potential at this point.

Ghazali said:

“Thank you to everyone who's been there since day one. Thank you to everyone who is just starting to get to know me. Thank you guys no matter where you are. Please continue to support me because this is just the beginning and yeah thank you guys.”

ONE Fight Night 17 was Ghazali’s first main show outing in ONE after securing a $100,000 contract from his spectacular showing in the Friday Fights series.