“Quicker than Rodtang” - Fans in utter amazement of Johan Ghazali’s sub-minute knockout of Edgar Tabares

Fans were impressed with Johan Ghazali’s first-round knockout win at ONE Fight Night 17.

On October 6, Ghazali extended his ONE Championship record to 4-0, three knockouts, at ONE Friday Fights 36. As a result, the 17-year-old received a US$100,000 contract to be featured on the main roster of the combat sports promotion.

Ghazali fought for the first time since earning the contract on Friday, December 8, at ONE Fight Night 17. ‘Jojo’ faced Edgar Tabares and quickly showed he’s on a different level by securing a 36-second body-shot knockout win.

ONE shared Ghazali’s latest fight-ending sequence on Instagram with the following caption:

“LIGHTNING FAST ⚡ 17-year-old phenom Johan “Jojo” Ghazali stops Edgar Tabares in 36 seconds! @johanghazali_”

On May 5, Tabares challenged Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and lost due to a second-round knockout.

Therefore, several fans in the comment section of the previously mentioned Instagram post praised Ghazali for finishing the Mexican-born fighter faster than the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king:

“Did it quicker than Rodtang.”

“Epic contract debut! Malaysian pride..congrats Jojo u made it! 🇲🇾💪”

“Kids a beast. I like his attitude. Not calling out the best way too soon but working his way up slow and steady. He's got some great potential on top of already being very skilled.”

“It’s the fact that Edgar actually have Rodtang a good fight and Johan just smoked him 30 seconds in!! That’s two left body hooks already wow!”

“🇲🇾 Malaysia Next Gen will conquer the world!!”

“Who says he is not in Rodtang level? He not even sweat! Just 17yr old and prove it tonight! Let’s go @johanghazali_ we Malaysian proud of you 🇲🇾🔥”

“He took down this guy faster than Roadtang! He is indeed a phenomenon! What a beast! Congratulations JoJo”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 17, including Johan Ghazali vs. Edgar Tabares, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Johan Ghazali?

Johan Ghazali's win at ONE Fight Night 17 validated his worldwide superstar potential. With that said, the seventeen-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a rush as he plans to take his career slow.

Luckily, fans likely won’t have to wait long to see ‘Jojo’ fight again. The Malaysian-American fighter fought five times in 2023 and doesn’t plan on slowing down in the upcoming calendar year.

It’s unclear when and who Johan Ghazali will fight next, but there’s no doubt fans are interested to see what he can do moving forward.