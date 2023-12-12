“I'm honored to be on the same level” – Johan Ghazali flattered by Rodtang comparisons, but wants to carve his own path

Combat sports athletes have different reasons as to why they fight and while it is common for them to be compared to some of the greatest to ever step inside the cage, their ultimate goal is to exceed such comparisons and make their own legend in the sport.

In the case of Johan Ghazali, the growing Muay Thai sensation once again made waves all over the fight game at ONE Fight Night 17 this past Friday, December 8 against veteran slugger Edgar Tabares.

Ghazali, only 17 years old, took the fight to the Mexican striker and only needed 36 seconds to put away Tabares after putting him on the canvas with a heavy body shot that had him unable to respond to the 10-count.

His performance and style of fighting had fans immediately comparing him to reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and while he was flattered, Ghazali addressed it in the post-event press conference.

“I get this a lot, you know. It's cool, you know. At first it was cool, people calling me ‘Rodtang Malay.’ It’s cool to be mentioned on the same level as one of my idols. But I don't want to be remembered as like the next Rodtang, you know. I want to be remembered as the first ‘Jojo’, the first Johan Ghazali. So, I'm grateful, I'm honored to be on the same level, as not on the same level as him, but like being mentioned with him. But yeah I want to be my own person.”

Where did Johan Ghazali’s love for Muay Thai come from?

The Malaysian-American comes from a family of fighters as both his parents competed in Muay Thai, most notably his mother Jennana Johnson.

Ghazali would later explain that if not for the encouragement of his mother, he would not have taken a chance on ever becoming a pro-fighter.

