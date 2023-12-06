“Fighting is more than just competing” - Johan Ghazali says his entertaining style played a huge factor in gaining attention

A pro fighter’s reasons for fighting differ from everyone else since they come from all different walks of life and while there are those who have chosen to fight out of necessity, there are those who choose to commit their lives to it because it fills a deep hole inside of them.

In the case of Johan Ghazali, the Malaysian-American is more than happy to be on the biggest stage of martial arts with ONE Championship.

Looking back on his journey to becoming one of the most must-watch talents that the promotion has in its Muay Thai divisions, Ghazali shared how he was able to make a name for himself at just 17 years old in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

‘I was proud, man. Super proud. I think I got the spot not only because I could fight, but because I was entertaining too. Fighting is more than just competing, but it’s me being entertaining, and having the skills to back it up too, that’s what got me here.’

What is Johan Ghazali’s body of work that makes him a standout talent?

Starting his career under the ONE Championship umbrella at ONE Friday Fights 6 against Padetsuk Fairtex, Ghazali has racked up an impressive four-fight winning streak with three knockouts to his name.

That feat had the promotion’s brass rewarding him with a $100,000 contract and will now see him take on Mexican slugger Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 on the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

While many fans would think that Ghazali facing such an established vet so early in his career is a questionable call, the fact that he is confident in his abilities to put up a tough fight, and even win it, is a testament to his strong belief in himself and what he wants to do in the world’s biggest martial arts promotion.

ONE Fight Night 17 takes place this Friday, December 8, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.