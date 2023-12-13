“Anyone will be on my bucket list” – Teen sensation Johan Ghazali willing to face any challenge on his way to the top

Johan Ghazali has attracted a lot of attention since making his debut on the ONE Friday Fights series.

The 17-year-old doesn’t just walk the walk, he talks the talk and that was clear to see on his main roster debut this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 17.

The young prodigy isn’t short on self-confidence and it showed when he took on former world title challenger Edgar Tabares and ran through him in just 36 seconds.

Full of hunger to keep pushing forward to move on to great things in his career, Johan Ghazali is already hoping to move on to bigger and better things.

He spoke about not ruling out any potential opponents as long as they make for good match-ups during his post-fight interview:

“Anyone will be on my bucket list, anyone who is entertaining, anyone who makes noise, of course I want to fight them.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 17 via the free event replay.

Johan Ghazali on American primetime debut: “I feel amazing”

Johan Ghazali had a lot to live up to at ONE Fight Night 17 but he passed the test with flying colours.

Not only did he make quick work of his opponent, he proved that he was more than ready for the big stage.

The young striker showed no signs of needing more time to mature as he grabbed the moment with both hands and announced himself on the main roster after becoming the youngest six-figure contract winner at ONE.

During his post-fight interview, Ghazali was asked how it felt to make his debut on a Fight Night card that airs live and free in U.S. primetime.

Needless to say, the prodigy was happy to have reached this stage of his career:

“I feel amazing, you know. It feels like my dreams are coming true. So yeah, it feels great.”