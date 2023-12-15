“Not going to jump in too fast” – Johan Ghazali wants to take one step at a time before dream fight with Rodtang

With five impressive fights in less than a year, teenage phenom Johan Ghazali is already earning comparisons to Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On December 8, ‘Jojo’ made his Prime Video debut after scoring four straight wins on the promotion’s Friday Fights series.

Stepping into the ring for his toughest test to date inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ghazali passed with flying colors, scoring a brutal 36-second knockout against Edgar Tabares.

The victory immediately earned comparisons to ‘The Iron Man’ and has fight fans already clamoring for a clash between the two striking sensations.

However, Johan Ghazali has no intention of rushing into anything.

Asked about potentially fighting Rodtang at the ONE Fight Night 17 post-fight press event, Ghazali said:

“Of course, you know, sometime down the line, you know. I've a target to be able to fight anyone in maybe two to three years, but, of course, I'm gonna slowly take my time and move up in ranks. I'm not going to jump in too fast.”

Johan Ghazali’s breakout year in ONE Championship

Making his promotional debut in February, Ghazli caught the attention of fight fans with a 16-second KO of Padetsuk Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 6.

Following that up with a third-round knockout of Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai three months later, fans immediately knew that ‘JoJo’ was going to be something special.

He has since added three more impressive wins to his resume, including a decision nod against Samurai Seeopal and back-to-back knockouts against Temirlan Bekmurzaev and the aforementioned Edgar Tabares.

A fight against Rodtang may still be a ways away for Johan Ghazali, but it’s clear that the 17-year-old sensation is ready for a step up in competition. Who would you like to see him square off with in his next appearance?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 17 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.