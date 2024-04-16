"We will crank it up" - Johan Ghazali vows to be dialed in for Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

ONE 167 features the return of one of the biggest prospects in ONE Championship right now as Johan Ghazali steps back inside the ring.

The 17-year-old rising star has continued to raise his game with each performance under the ONE banner. His incredible performances on the ONE Friday Fights series earned him a contract on the main roster that he more than delivered on.

At ONE Fight Night 17 in December last year, Ghazali ran though Edgar Tabares in under a minute to continue his momentum.

He will now look to secure another win when stepping inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 for another flyweight Muay Thai contest.

Standing in his way on fight night is 35-year-old veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, who will look to use his experience as a weapon against the new blood of the division.

Ahead of fight night, Johan Ghazali told the South China Morning Post that he has been working hard to ensure that this will be the best version of him to date:

"My preparation has been like, for the past four months, I've been keeping fit. Just improving on small things. Leading up to the last two months, we will crank it up. I'll improve on everything I need to improve and whatever."

Watch the full interview below:

Johan Ghazali is in constant forward motion

It is going to take some performance from Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat to halt the momentum of Johan Ghazali.

His experience will come in handy against the raw explosiveness and finishing ability that the Sarawak-based athlete has demonstrated thus far.

The problem he faces is that he's coming up against a contender on the rise that is full of confidence and improving with each performance.

Ghazali is only going to get better over time and that's a scary thought for the rest of this division that will undoubtedly have one eye on this matchup.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena inside the Thai capital city on June 7.

