Fierce flyweight Muay Thai war between Johan Ghazali and Nguyen Tran Day Nhat added to ONE 167 on June 7

Malaysian-American teen phenom Johan Ghazali will be in search of a sixth successive victory in ONE Championship when he returns to the global stage at ONE 167 on June 7.

That evening, the 17-year-old striker trades leather with Vietnamese fighter Nguyen Tran Day Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai brawl that is set to unfold inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Johan Ghazali built his reputation as one of the most feared young stars throughout the striking realm with an awe-inspiring campaign in 2023, where he secured four knockouts from five fights alongside far more experienced dance partners.

The Sarawak-based athlete opened his account with a lightning-quick 16-second finish of Padetsuk Fairtex in February. Just three months later, he graced the hallowed ring inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a highlight-reel finish of Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Though he dropped his perfect finishing record to Samurai Seeopal at ONE Friday Fights 25 in July, the Rentap Muaythai Gym star was able to showcase his durability and striking dexterity in a nine-minute brawl against a fellow teen prodigy.

Johan Ghazali, however, didn't need the final bell in his two fights that followed.

The Malaysian-American phenom saw off Temirlan Bekmurzaev with a mean right to the jaw and a liver shot to earn a six-figure contract to battle amongst the elite on the promotion's roster.

In his American primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17, the secondary school student earned another sub-minute knockout —inside just 36 seconds — versus former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares.

He can expect another stern test when he faces Nguyen in June, but with one-punch knockout power at his disposal, the Malaysian-based martial artist looks set to continue his healthy run of form on the grandest stage of combat sports.

Johan Ghazali to compete alongside martial arts royalty at ONE 167

Johan Ghazali and Nguyen will set the tone early when ONE Championship returns to the Impact Arena with ONE 167 in June with a show topped by two massive world title contests.

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex defends her atomweight MMA world title against former stablemate Denice Zamboanga in the headline attraction.

Before those two female warriors have a go at one another, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut duke it out in a rematch of their ONE Fight Night 15 classic last year.

More fights will be announced soon.