"It's not the same" - Superbon says change in ruleset to Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut rematch could spell the difference

Although he is focused on his impending interim world title fight with Marat Grigorian, former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Superbon Training Camp is looking forward to the recently announced rematch between reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai and Nattawut will go down at ONE 167 for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on June 7, which goes down inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and Superbon weighs in on the rematch between the two by citing two crucial factors.

The 33-year-old Thai star claimed:

"I can't say who's gonna be better, but last time don't forget they fought in kickboxing. This time it's Muay Thai, five rounds. It's not the same."

In August 2023, Nattawut served as a short-notice replacement opponent for Superbon and accepted the fight with Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15. 'Smokin'' Jo pushed Tawanchai to full three rounds but received a unanimous decision loss in their kickboxing contest.

This time, their second meeting will be contested in Muay Thai for the 26-pound golden belt in a five-round setting. Superbon attempted to snatch the coveted championship against Tawanchai in December 2023; however, he suffered a close unanimous decision defeat.

Superbon continues preparation for the all-important fight with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fight 58

On April 5, Superbon will try to finally settle the score with Marat Grigorian as they cross paths for the third time. The two kickboxing stars will go head-to-head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The winner of this important showdown will be guaranteed a date with the reigning divisional king, Chingiz Allazov, in a unification match in the foreseeable future.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.