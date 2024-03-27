Based on their previous meeting in March 2022 at ONE X, Superbon Singha Mawynn has said that he is a more well-rounded kickboxer compared to his rival Marat Grigorian. The former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion recently revealed this.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Superbon explained that he has more variations on his offense than Grigorian, and he said that he relies heavily on his punches, which is why he thinks that he can replicate his previous victory against him.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative claimed:

"What I'm better at than Marat is skills. I have more weapins in my arsenal, such as kicks, knee strikes, punches, and push kicks, while Marat only has punches. That's why I can dominate him."

When the pair first crossed paths under the promotional spotlight, it was for the ONE featherweight world title when the former was still the division's king. Their upcoming rematch on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58 will be for the ONE interim featherweight world title.

Apart from winning the interim belt, both fighters will be looking for their fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization, as they currently have an identical record of four wins and two losses in the promotion.

Superbon willing to fight Grigorian in the pocket if given the opportunity

Despite the knowledge of Grigorian's elite boxing and power with his hands, Superbon is also willing to take the risk of fighting him in the pocket if given the opportunity because he thinks he can take his best shots.

The 33-year-old Thai star also claims that he wants to beat his Armenian rival in a spectacular finish and bag the additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Once he secures the bonus, he will give it to his team.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.