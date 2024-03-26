"I think I can fight him there" - Superbon willing to trade fire with fire in the pocket against Marat Grigorian

After gauging and picking up enough knowledge from their previous fight, Superbon Singha Mawynn thinks that he can take the best shots of Marat Grigorian even when they are in close range and exchanging strikes in the pocket.

This plan was revealed by the top-ranked contender during his recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of his rematch with Grigorian in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The event goes down live in Asia primetime inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

When asked about his fight strategy, the former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said that he will first use his signature style of fighting on the range, but when he gets the chance, he could trade punches in the pocket with his Armenian opponent:

"It depends on the timing. In the beginning, I will fight from range. But if I get close, I can fight him from close too, because I have done a lot of boxing, and I think I can fight him there."

Superbon previously outpointed Grigorian during their first meeting in March 2022 at ONE: X for a unanimous decision victory. This time, they will be fighting for the ONE interim featherweight world title.

Superbon guns for a highlight-reel finish of Grigorian for the additional 50K bonus

Superbon not only targets to capture the interim belt and an opportunity to get an outright rematch with the reigning ONE featherweight world champion, Chingiz Allazov, but also aims for another highlight-reel knockout to bag the additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The 33-year-old Thai star wants to replicate his unforgettable knockout victory over the consensus kickboxing GOAT, Giorgio Petrosyan, whom he put to sleep in October 2021 at ONE: First Strike through a picture-perfect kick to his chin.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.