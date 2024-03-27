Superbon Singha Mawynn has plotted his path toward revenge against his former tormentor and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and his upcoming fight with Marat Grigorian in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his rematch with Grigorian, Superbon spoke with ONE Championship and discussed his grand plan of trying to even his head-to-head score with Allazov. According to him, it begins with a win against the Armenian contender.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative shared:

"[Winning the interim title] would mean a lot to me because I want to redeem myself against Chingiz. To win this fight is to guarantee that I will have a chance to rematch with him."

A victory for him will not only crown him as the interim titleholder and an outright shot against 'Chinga', but it will also give him the much-needed confidence back since he previously dropped his latest fight with Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Furthermore, the striking specialist wants to reassert his mastery over Grigorian because he already scored a victory over him in March 2022 at ONE: X with a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Superbon reveals his mindset when it comes to taking care of his body for longevity

The nature of being a professional fighter is already enough for Superbon to realize that he doesn't need to add more wear to his body, which is why he recently revealed that his mindset when fighting is not to kill or hurt his body.

This mentality allowed him to sustain his level of consistency at the highest level possible, and he vows that his current form is the most dangerous version of himself.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.