"It's unfinished business" - Johan Ghazali believes Superlek-Jonathan Haggerty war has all the makings to be a classic

Johan Ghazali is preparing to try and extend his winning streak when he returns on the stacked ONE 167 card in a few weeks' time. The event at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, promises to be one of the biggest shows of the year, but the same can be said for the following numbered card.

ONE 168 sees the promotion return to the United States, Denver specifically, with another huge event. A night of this magnitude wouldn't be complete without some unmissable fights and many are targeting the co-main event as the one that leaps off the page.

Jonathan Haggerty defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Superlek is simply as good as striking sports get.

It's a dream fight by any measurement and, as Johan Ghazali pointed out in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the two men have history with one another, which only makes this one more interesting from the perspective of the fans:

"That's going to be a close fight. They've fought before, I think Haggerty got stopped by a cut. It's unfinished business and they are going to put on a fight."

Johan Ghazali is on his own path to the top

If Johan Ghazali is able to maintain this current winning streak, it won't be too long before he finds himself in huge blockbuster fights like the champion vs. champion co-main event for Denver.

The 17-year-old is steadily building with each fight under the ONE Championship banner and will look to continue this trajectory when he returns against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167.

With five consecutive wins already under his belt in the promotion, 'Jojo' has clear star potential. Of course, this will only continue to grow if he keeps winning and that is always the primary focus.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime.