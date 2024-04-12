Fans hyped for “one of the greatest fights in combat sports history” between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek at ONE 168

Though months away, ONE Championship fans are already losing their minds over Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

On Friday, September 7, the promotion will return to the United States for a history-making card at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Thus far, two massive matchups have been announced for ONE 168, including a main event clash between current atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and reigning strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

In the co-main event, two-sport titleholder Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt on the line against one of the greatest strikers in the sport today — Superlek Kiatmoo9.

"VICIOUS technique. Who’s pumped for Jonathan Haggerty‘s ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title defense against Superlek on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver?"

Taking to the comments on Instagram, fans shared their excitement over the highly anticipated clash, with one already predicting it to be one of the greatest fights of all time:

"This fight with the amount of time it’ll be until it’s here will be one of the greatest fights in combat history I hope and the champ's name is Jonathan Haggerty he will beat Superlek."

"The General is looking razor sharp."

"Highly asymmetrical attacks: deadly in effect. Remarkable kinetic linking. Impressive. Have seen his fights before; this seems a marked improvement..."

"Going to feel like one of the longest waits of my life. Two awesome fighters."

"This is going to be [fire emoji]."

Superlek looks to add Jonathan Haggerty's name to his long list of accomplishments

Superlek is no stranger when it comes to taking on the best of the best.

'The Kicking Machine' had a remarkable 2023 campaign capped off by a critically acclaimed showdown with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September. Superlek walked away with the win, scoring a unanimous decision victory in a bout that was immediately hailed as the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years.

He carried that momentum into 2024, earning a big win over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

If Superlek can leave The Centennial State with his hand raised this summer, he will not only have defeated yet another ONE Championship icon, but he will also become a two-sport world champion.

