WATCH: Superlek unleashes high hell in Muay Thai mega-fight against Rodtang

The Muay Thai super-fight between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 exceeded expectations from fans around the world.

Both Rodtang and Superlek brought their A-game inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. But there is one crucial moment in the fight that made the difference: the knockdown that Superlek secured.

This knockdown was posted by ONE Championship recently on Instagram with the caption:

“Just kept ‘em coming 😳 Does Takeru await the same fate on January 28 when Superlek defends his flyweight kickboxing crown at ONE 165? 🏆 @superlek789”

‘The Kicking Machine’ did the unthinkable and scored a rare knockdown over ‘The Iron Man’ in the second round of their match.

Although not known for his one-shot power, Superlek managed to time the perfect elbow shot that made Rodtang sit down momentarily. This juncture of the match swayed the judges in eventually giving him the victory via unanimous decision.

That victory pushed Superlek’s record to 12 wins and one loss in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he was the first fighter in ONE Championship to deal Rodtang a defeat in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

Superlek ready to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

With less than a month of preparation, Superlek has agreed to replace Takeru Segawa’s original opponent, Rodtang, in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28.

The card will take place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. This is after Rodtang begged off from the bout due to an injury he suffered to his hand.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative will be defending his world title for the second time since becoming the division’s king in January 2023. Superlek previously fended off the challenge from Danial Williams in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8 with an electrifying third-round knockout finish to retain his world championship.