WATCH: Superlek gets his kicking reps in with legendary Saenchai while taking a break from football

A fighter will always be a fighter wherever he is—this is something that reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and Muay Thai legend Saenchai proved in a recent video that the latter published on his Instagram account.

Saenchai and Superlek Kiatmoo9 shared a wholesome moment during a football match when they started sparring with each other in full gear and on the pitch.

The Thai legend shared this video with the caption:

“No matter where we are, it’s our boxing stadium. 😆💪 @superlek789”

As viewed in the short clip, the two combat sports superstars exchanged a few leg kicks during the short interval from playing football, and their teammates were entertained, which brought smiles and laughter all around.

Superlek is coming off a career-defining unanimous decision victory against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, from their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34 that blew the roof off the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek ramps up preparation for ONE flyweight kickboxing world title defense against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

Since accepting the short-notice fight with Takeru Segawa and agreeing to put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line after Rodtang Jitmuangnon pulled out from the card, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has finally encountered the Japanese superstar face-to-face during the press conference and open workouts.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is now ramping up his preparation for the mega fight as he defends his 26-pound golden strap for the second time since winning it in January 2023. Apart from his world championship, Superlek is also staking his eight-fight win streak.