WATCH: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek builds his perfect striker, with one defining quality

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be one of the best fighters in the world today, but he couldn’t resist the challenge of building the perfect striker with the different qualities that were presented to him.

In a recent video he posted on his Instagram account, Superlek was interviewed in the gym and was tasked with naming the perfect fighter and taking their certain abilities.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was given eight qualities to create the perfect fighter from his personal picks, and among those questions, he mentioned Tawanchai twice. According to him, he will take the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion’s left kick and face to build that dream fighter.

This caught the attention of the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative, who responded to this video by putting a comment on the video: (translated into English)

“Well said. Do you want to eat something? 🤭😂”

Superlek is coming off a unanimous decision win against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their 140-pound catchweight bout in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023 that went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165

The Kiatmoo9 Gym-affiliated athlete was originally slated to defend his world title against No. 5-ranked divisional contender Elias Mahmoudi in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, but Rodtang Jitmuangnon withdrew from his fight with Takeru Segawa on January 28 at ONE 165, and he accepted the challenge from the Japanese superstar.

Superlek not only accepted the fight on short notice, but he also agreed to put his 26-pound world title on the line as he welcomes Takeru into the world’s largest martial arts organization for his debut fight. This super-fight will happen inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.