FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Superlek displays immense class in nasty KO finish of Danial Williams

The first defense of Superlek Kiatmoo9’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title happened in March 2023 during the main event of ONE Fight Night 8 against Danial Williams, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship posted the full video of Superlek’s knockout victory over Williams on their YouTube channel recently. They wrote the description:

“Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek defends his belt against Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, relive his stunning knockout of Thai-Aussie striker Danial Williams in 2023!”

Superlek immediately lived up to his moniker of ‘The Kicking Machine’ as he peppered ‘Mini T’ with countless front kicks and leg kicks in the opening round to start the swelling on his midsection and left leg.

When the second round began, the damage was more apparent on Williams’ body as the redness became even more visible as Superlek continued to land powerful kicks and punches. Despite the toughness and durability displayed by the Thai-Australian challenger, Superlek was just too much for him to handle.

The finish came in the third round of the match as the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative landed a devastating head kick that floored Williams to score the first knockdown.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA-affiliated athlete was able to stand up and beat the eight count from referee Olivier Coste, but seconds later, Superlek ended the fight with a vicious combination that slept Williams.

Superlek to defend world title against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa

After Rodtang Jitmuangnon pulled out of his mega fight with Takeru Segawa on January 28 in the headliner of ONE 165 due to an injury, Superlek gladly stepped in for him and agreed to put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Superlek is expected to have a tough battle inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo with Takeru, who will be making his promotional debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization. It's not only because of his stacked resume but also because of the hostile environment he’ll face with Takeru’s countrymen dominating the crowd during the fight.