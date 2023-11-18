“Best Muay Thai fighter right now” - Fans clamor for Superlek and Takeru super fights for Rodtang’s next outing

Due to the wealth of superstars that ONE Championship has, there is no shortage of super fights that they can book because they have the most stacked roster in the striking arts, with multiple champions and superstars.

One solid proof of this is their recent post on Instagram, which they published on November 16, 2023. The promotion posted a video of reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, and they let the fans decide on his next opponent by asking them in the caption:

“Rodtang stunts on ‘em in more ways than one 🕺 What’s next for the Thai megastar? @rodtang_jimungnon⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MuayThai”

Fans all over the world were fascinated by the elite skills that ‘The Iron Man’ possesses, as he was able to produce a ton of highlight reels that made them believe that he is indeed the best Muay Thai fighter in the world right now.Users @matteopiem and @m1h._di commented:

“Best muay thai fighter right now! Imagine if he was a featherweight or lightweight!!!!!”

“@rodtang_jimungnon the best fighter 🥊❤️😭”

Meanwhile, other fans were divided on who Rodtang should face next because users @lordstephenwei, @patrickpatrick3301, and @william_lesmana_ig want to see him run it back with ‘The Kicking Machine’ after their epic first meeting:

“Superlek 2 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Revenge on superlek”

“Rematch “Superlek” for ONE Kickboxing World Title 🔥 👊 👍 @superlek789

On the other hand, fans like @limktg_7132 and @amariiaim fancy a mega-fight between Rodtang and newly-signed superstar Takeru Segawa, especially after their brief moment together in the backstage of ONE Friday Fights 34, where the Japanese superstar was watching ringside.

“Takeru in Japan!! 🇯🇵🔥🔥”

“Takeru😊”

Lastly, users @mmajournalcanada and @harrywash94 have thrown out two more opponent ideas for the 26-year-old Thai superstar, with them mentioning Tagir Khalilov and Jonathan Haggerty, whom Rodtang has defeated previously.

“Rematch against @samingpri_muaythai he fought @rodtang_jimungnon on a week notice for HIS ONE DEBUT AND GAVE US A VIRAL WAR. COME ON @onechampionship @onechampth @onechampjp @onehcampid”

“Let him beat up haggerty again !!”

With no official details yet on his next opponent, expect fans and pundits to pit Rodtang in more hypothetical and dream fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization. Whoever the promotion picks for his upcoming match, it will surely be another banger.