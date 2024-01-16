“This fight will be epic” - Fans give their picks for massive ONE 165 headliner between Superlek, Takeru

The combat sports community has started jawing back-and-forth about the pick for the upcoming mega showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

ONE Championship recently posted a few clips of the two kickboxing stars during their open workouts and asked the fans who they were most impressed with, as they captioned the post with:

“The headliners of ONE 165 are ready to put on a SHOW 🤩 Whose open workout were you more impressed with? 👀 @superlek789 @k1takeru”

Fans were quick to reveal their choices between the two as platform users @deepumpumm, @ashtem_newar, @strikes_and_bikes86, @baloghmusic, @a_mina_rubia, @jamonsr, and @agent_luke89 commented on the post with a quick explanation of their respective picks.

“This fight will be epic 🔥”

“Let’s go ma men 🔥 good wishes to both”

“Superlek kicks were much more impressive. Takeru has very fast hands but I think he won’t survive when the kicking machine starts kicking. 2nd round KO for Superlek 🤷‍♂️”

“Superlek!! 100% 🤘

“Waiting to see what will do Takeru with ONE’s athletes 🔥🔥🔥”

“Takru is faster.”

“Imo W Takeru under KB rules and Superlek under MT rules ✌️🔥🙏💙🍀”

Screenshot of fans' comments

It will be Superlek’s second world title defense since winning the golden strap in January 2023 against Daniel Puertas and fending off the challenge from Danial Williams in March 2023. On the other hand, this match will be Takeru’s debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization after signing an exclusive multi-fight contract with the promotion in April 2023.

Superlek will be bringing his 8-fight win streak, while Takeru will carry his championship experience in the world title clash

The two combat sports superstars will be bringing their respective momentum into the match as Superlek rides an eight-fight win streak in ONE Championship that dates back to May 2022. ‘The Kicking Machine’ only dropped one fight in 13 bouts and is coming off a gigantic victory against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in their 140-pound Muay Thai catchweight fight in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Meanwhile, Takeru is expected to bring his enormous championship experience as a former three-division K-1 world champion. The Japanese superstar has reigned over the super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight divisions in K-1. Takeru also holds an incredible record of 41 wins and three losses, with 24 finishes. He vows to give his best and put on a great performance in front of his home fans.