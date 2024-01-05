“We will win” - Takeru ready for explosive ONE Championship debut in Tokyo homecoming at ONE 165

After months of waiting, Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa will finally make his debut in ONE Championship on January 28, 2024, as he takes on the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, in the main event of ONE 165, which goes down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This marks the return of the world’s largest martial arts organization in the Japan since 2019, where it featured a two-part card for ONE: Century. This makes for perfect debut for the former three-division K-1 champion because he will have the home-court advantage.

Takeru recently posted a promo video for the upcoming fight. He couldn’t contain his excitement for his inaugural match in the promotion and expressed his excitement in the caption, which read (translated to English):

“1.28 ONE 165 Just giving it all no matter who the opponent is. We will win.@onechampionship”

Prior to the announcement of his fight with ‘The Kicking Machine,’ the 32-year-old Japanese traveled to America and held a three-week fight camp at Boxing Works in California, where he worked on his skills.

Takeru also improved other facets of his fight game, like endurance and stamina, to ensure that he’s fully ready for his highly anticipated first match in ONE Championship.

Takeru ready to go all out against Superlek for an opportunity to win the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in his debut

This impending bout with Superlek was made possible because his original opponent, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, was ruled out of the fight due to an injury he suffered on his left hand while in camp for the fight.

It will be a major shift in preparation for the Japanese fighter because of the massive difference in style between Rodtang and Superlek, as the former is an aggressive forward-moving opponent while the latter is more of a tactician when fighting. Regardless, fans are up for another striking spectacle filled with fireworks.