“I will definitely win my next match” - Japanese legend Takeru vows complete victory against Rodtang in Tokyo

Japanese combat sports superstar Takeru Segawa is excited for his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship as he takes on the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing match in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

But more than just putting on a spectacular show for his compatriots, Takeru badly wants his hands to be raised after the match because he wants to make up for the previous fight he had on home soil, where he absorbed a defeat.

He revealed this in a recent Instagram post that was posted by ONE Championship, with the caption:

“On a mission 🔥🚀 Drop your predictions on who will win this flyweight kickboxing super-fight: Takeru or Rodtang? 🥊 @k1takeru”

According to the former three-division K-1 world champion, he wants to redeem himself for his countryman by stating:

“The last appearance I had in front of the Japanese fans was a loss, and I always regretted that. I will definitely win my next match and redeem myself in front of my fans.”

Takeru signed with ONE Championship in April 2023 and has since upped his preparation by conducting mini camps in Japan, Thailand, and the United States of America for his first fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Takeru polishing his defensive skills ahead of mega showdown with Rodtang

Even before the official announcement of his fight with ‘The Iron Man,’ Takeru wrapped up his three-week camp at Boxing Works in California in the final week of November before heading back home to the Land of Rising Sun.

During his time in the U.S., the 32-year-old kickboxing superstar highlighted his defensive skills in sparring as he practiced a few drills that would help him dodge strikes from his opponents. He aims to use these against Rodtang.