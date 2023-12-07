WATCH: Takeru is smooth with his technique heading into massive kickboxing fight against Rodtang

Takeru Segawa’s most-awaited ONE Championship debut will finally happen on January 28, 2024, as he is set to face reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

The two combat sports superstars will headline the massive ONE 165 card inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and Takeru is raring to put on a great performance in front of his home crowd and showcase his skills on the global stage.

Prior to the official announcement of his first match under the world’s largest martial arts organization, the 32-year-old had already gone through a series of mini-camps in Japan, Thailand, and the U.S.

One of his highlights of that stretch was his three-week camp at Boxing Works in California, where he worked on the different facets of his game, including his defense. In a recent video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, they reposted the clip of Takeru evading punches from his sparring partner.

They captioned the post with:

“Can’t touch this 😎 Can Takeru shut down Rodtang in their flyweight kickboxing superfight on January 28? @k1takeru”

The former three-division K-1 world champion made his sparring partner hit the air as he was able to dodge the punches from him. He aims to use this smooth technique against ‘The Iron Man’ in their fight, especially since he is known for his powerful combinations.

Takeru puts everything on the line against Rodtang in ONE Championship debut

Following the announcement of his gigantic showdown with Rodtang, Takeru Segawa posted a photo of their first official faceoff ahead of the match and vowed that he would put everything on the line to make sure that his hands would be raised at the conclusion of the fight.

Because of this promise from the Japanese superstar, fans all over the world are hyped to see him go toe-to-toe against Rodtang and exchange strikes with him throughout the kickboxing contest.