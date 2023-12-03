Before the year ended, ONE Championship made a gigantic fight announcement when they pitted reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon against newly signed superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight on January 28 at ONE 165.

The two combat sports superstars will be headlining the event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, as the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to the land of the rising sun for the first time since 2019. They officially revealed it on Instagram and captioned the post with:

“The matchup we've all been waiting for 🔥 Rodtang welcomes Takeru to ONE in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight on January 28 in Tokyo 🥊 @rodtang_jimungnon @k1takeru”

This massive fight has already sent waves through the fighting community, as they are excited to see both fighters throwing strikes at each other. Fans and other athletes are looking forward to it, as evident from the loaded messages in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Here are some reactions:

“Bada*s fight, thanks for making this one”

“Wow, this is crazy 🔥”

“Easily One of the Greatest Super Fights of All Time! 🔥 🙌”

“One of the finnest fighters of Japan takeru K1 @K1takeru be ready @rodtang_jimungnon 🔥”

“Woo massive fight would love to go to this”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang is one of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai artists on the planet, and his entertaining style has captivated audiences around the world. Meanwhile, Takeru will be making his debut in the promotion after signing an exclusive contract in April 2023.

Rodtang and Takeru have been preparing for this match even before the official announcement

Even before their match was officially made, Rodtang and Takeru had been doing their respective grinds in the gym and continued their training. It certainly prepared them properly for this five-round kickboxing super-fight.

‘The Iron Man’ was regularly present in the gym, where he continuously sharpened his powerful kicks in the pads. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Japanese star finished three minicamps in Japan, Thailand, and America, where he improved all facets of his fighting arsenal.