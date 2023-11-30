“We’ll be energized and strong” - Takeru puts in the work with K-1 stars ahead of impending ONE debut

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa continues his preparation for his looming ONE Championship debut by not only doing drills and training but also picking up the knowledge of other fighters.

In a recent Instagram post he published, Takeru was seen with former colleagues in K-1 as he apparently paid a visit to them in their gym during training to learn from them through observation. He captioned the photo with: (as translated to English)

“Training with this crew today 🥊🔥 When we practice together, we're all energized and strong!! Intellectual learning just by watching 🤔@masakazu925 @tatsuya.oiwa @shintaro.matsukura @noiri.masaaki”

The former three-division K-1 champion was with K-1 middleweight fighter and current WPMF World Series middleweight champion Shintaro Matsukura, former two-division K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri, and super featherweight fighter Tatsuya Oiwa. Also included in their group photo is Japanese martial arts trainer Masakazu Watanabe.

Before signing an exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship in April 2023, Takeru was one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion and reigned in three different weight classes. He racked up an impressive record of 42 wins and only three losses.

Takeru finished all his minicamps in Japan, Thailand, and America ahead of ONE debut

The 32-year-old has just finished his training camp in the United States, where he spent almost a month improving his skills and honing his craft to make sure that he is ready to showcase his talent on the global stage for his first fight in ONE Championship.

Before flying to America for his camp at Boxing Works in California, Takeru also had minicamps in Japan and Thailand. He had the opportunity to train with the world-renowned Muay Thai coach, Trainer Gae, in Bangkok.