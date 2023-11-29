“Thank you for everything” - Japanese sensation Takeru wraps up Los Angeles training camp

The training camp of ONE Championship’s newly signed kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in the US has come to an end. He spent almost a month at Boxing Works in Los Angeles to continue improving his skills.

In an Instagram post he shared on November 24, 2023, Takeru showed his gratitude to all the personnel who helped him during his stay at the world-renowned gym by posting a picture of him with the team, as he captioned the photo:

“Finished training camp in LA🇺🇸🔥Thank you for everything🙏🏼@boxingworks @seframoss”

The Japanese superstar arrived in America earlier this month after his mini-camps in Japan and Thailand. During his stay, he was able to do different training routines, such as improving his cardio, working on his strength, and sharpening his technique.

Other ONE Championship stars that he was able to meet in the Los Angeles-based gym were ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan. Takeru is preparing for his long-awaited ONE Championship debut since signing an exclusive multi-fight deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2023.

Fans want to see Takeru fight ONE Championship’s biggest stars

With his impressive record of 42 wins and three losses, Takeru is expected to be matched against the promotion’s biggest stars in his first match. His record is backed up by his stacked resume as a former three-division K-1 world champion.

Fans are mentioning superstars such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Haggerty to welcome him, particularly in a kickboxing ruleset. Apart from these world champions, he can also be pitted with other top contenders like Walter Goncalves, Taiki Naito, Daniel Puertas, Hiroki Akimoto, and Tagir Khalilov.