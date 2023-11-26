“The best doing his thing” - Fans voice their choices for Rodtang’s next dream match

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is coming off his first Muay Thai defeat in the promotion. He lost via unanimous decision to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, 2023, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. However, he is still considered one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

‘The Iron Man’ is now back in training and preparing for a bounceback performance in his return to action next year. ONE Championship recently posted an update about him on Instagram, where he was seen doing pad work inside the gym.

“Fast and furious ⚡ What’s next for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion? 🥊 @rodtang_jimungnon⁠ #ONEChampionship #MuayThai #MartialArts”

The 26-year-old was seen practicing his powerful kicks, punches, and elbows with his trainer. Rodtang also looked in fantastic shape, and fans have praised him for it.

Fans still clamor for another mega-fight for Rodtang

Along with the praises that Rodtang received for his recent form in training, some fans couldn’t resist naming his next possible opponents.

Whoever ONE Championship decides to pit against Rodtang will be guaranteed a barnburner because of how exciting a fighter he is. He is expected to bring his tenacity and aggressive approach, just like what he showed against Superlek.

After all, the world’s largest martial arts organization is home to the best strikers and combat sports athletes today, and every fight is a must-watch.