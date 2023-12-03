“We will always win” - Takeru ready to put it all on the line against Rodtang in Tokyo super-fight

ONE Championship made a massive announcement for their return to Japan on January 28, 2024, as hometown bet Takeru Segawa collides with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

The two combat sports superstars are set to headline the ONE 165 card inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. It will be Takeru’s first match in the world’s largest martial arts organization since signing an exclusive multi-fight deal with the promotion in April 2023.

Shortly after the announcement and their first official face-off, the Japanese superstar posted a photo on his official Instagram account as he revealed his excitement about the gigantic clash. He captioned the post:

“On January 28, 2024, The Match with Rodtang has been 🔥 decided. I’m going to put my entire martial arts life on the line to fight the best fights in the world. And we will always win. Thank you for your support.”

Takeru’s caption on his recent post indicates an all-out war with ‘The Iron Man’ and he is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming fight. He wants to make an immediate impact in ONE Championship and there’s no better way to do that than beating Rodtang in his promotional debut.

Takeru is more than ready for the super-fight with Rodtang after doing minicamps

The 32-year-old Takeru just finished his minicamps in Japan, Thailand, and America, where he joined different gyms and trained with various fighters and coaches to improve his skills. Takeru had the pleasure to train with the famous Muay Thai coach, Trainer Gae, during his time in Bangkok.

His camp in the US was his most recent and he trained there for almost a month. The former three-division K-1 world champion stayed at the world-renowned Boxing Works in California, the home gym of ONE superstars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan. During his stay there, he worked on his technique, stamina, and strength.