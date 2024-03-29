“That card is massive” - Fans already on the edge of their seats after ONE 168’s announcement for Denver

ONE Championship fans cannot wait for the promotion's massive return to the United States for ONE 168: Denver on Friday, September 6.

As announced on the promotion's Instagram, ONE will head to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with two massive world title fights — chief among them being a women's strawweight MMA world title clash pitting the division's reigning world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, against current atomweight MMA queen and ONE's first-ever three-sport champion, Stamp Fairtex.

"Breaking News. ONE returns to the U.S. on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver, headlined by two epic World Title showdowns and more massive fights to be announced. Hurry and register NOW for exclusive ticket pre-sale access via link in bio and stay tuned for more updates!"

ONE Championship fans exploded in the comments section on Instagram, already calling the promotion's return to the United States "one for the history books."

ONE 168 will feature a Muay Thai showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek

In addition to the return of Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex, fight fans will also be treated to an epic clash in the art of eight limbs when reigning two-sport world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In his last two bouts, Superlek has earned victories over flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa in his defense of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Not to be outdone, 'The General' has collected his bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships with back-to-back knockouts against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade. He has since added another highlight-reel KO to his resume, defeating Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in an early Fight of the Year contender.

Needless to say, ONE 168 will be a can't-miss night of epic fights with some of the biggest names in combat sports. Which fight(s) are you most looking forward to on September 6?

ONE 168 tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24 10 am Mountain Time on Ticketmaster.