Jonathan Haggerty to defend bantamweight Muay Thai crown vs Superlek at ONE 168: Denver on September 6

Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty will put his bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the line against fellow ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

The all-champion showdown will be part of ONE Championship's second on-ground show in the United States after a record-breaking debut in the region when ONE Fight Night 10 unfolded live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in May last year.

Looking at how things are shaping up, ONE 168, which will go down at Denver's Ball Arena — home to 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets — is guaranteed to be another epic card for combat sports enthusiasts in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty has steered his way to the top of two realms last year, and he's prepared to extend his dominance while putting his world-class skills on show in front of a new audience.

'The General' orchestrated a pair of back-to-back finishes against longtime world champion Nong-O Hama and bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade to win the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing crowns last year.

He returned to action with another perfectly tailored plan at ONE Fight Night 19 this past February, finishing battle-tested No.3-ranked Felipe Lobo in the third round to secure his first world title defense on the global stage.

Jonathan Haggerty hopes his fairytale run continues in the U.S. But the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will first have to go through Superlek before he leaves Denver with his world title.

Jonathan Haggerty won't have it easy against tough-as-nails Superlek

The Thai destroyer, aptly nicknamed 'The Kicking Machine,' will bring the fight to the Londoner to continue proving why he's widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound striker on the globe.

Superlek is in immaculate form leading up to ONE 168 with 13 wins from his last 14 outings under the promotional banner.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar has added several world champions to his hit list, including flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and multi-time K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa. What's even more impressive is that he beat both of them in back-to-back contests over the past seven months.

The sky seems to be the limit for Superlek, but he would undoubtedly have his hands full against Jonathan Haggerty, who wants to leave a lasting impression every time he steps inside the ONE Circle.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster at 10am MT on April 24. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA or onefc.com for more breaking news on this card.