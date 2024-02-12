“These warriors are amazing fighters” - Fans give Takeru Segawa and Superlek their flowers after an emotional classic in Tokyo

Fans have voiced their respect for Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 after their action-packed war in the ONE 165 main event.

In April 2023, ONE Championship announced they signed Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru. He was initially scheduled to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon before the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion pulled out due to an injury.

As a result, Superlek stepped up and put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line against Takeru in the ONE 165 main event. The world-class fighters went to war for five rounds before ‘The Kicking Machine’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision to retain his throne.

Following the disappointing defeat, Takeru Segawa cried inside the ring as his hometown crowd cheered him on. ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of the emotions of the Japanese superstar and the people who showed him and Superlek support.

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans supporting Takeru and Superlek:

“Takeru should not have felt sorry🔥 he was a warrior out there🔥🔥”

“Man still can’t believe he’s in ONE now, freaking awesomeness. The hype was worth it.”

“Love the sportsmanship, we need more of this is sports. So much respect for both these guys.🥲💪”

“True gentlemen warriors., that’s what makes ONE the best fight platform on earth..🌊🙏💪🇹🇭”

“Masato saying those words to Takeru show nothing but how great that fight was and the amount of respect Takeru and Superlek deserve after that war. I hope to see Takeru back soon 🙌🏻🙌🏻”

“I see a trilogy coming. These warriors are amazing fighters”

Instagram comments

What’s next for Takeru Segawa?

Before ONE 165 played out, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased the winner between Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 potentially facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon. With that said, nothing has been confirmed, but Rodtang vs. Takeru promises to be a must-see matchup.

Takeru is 32 years old and has established a legendary kickboxing resume. Therefore, the Japanese superstar seems focused on pursuing super-fights instead of fighting young contenders. It’ll be intriguing to see who Sityodtong and ONE officials book him against next.