Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang Jitmuangnon is likely next for Superlek vs Takeru winner

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased the possibility of Rodtang Jitmuangnon fighting the winner of the ONE 165 main event.

In early 2023, ONE Championship signed Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa. After months of anticipation, the promotion announced Takeru would make his debut against Rodtang on January 28 at ONE 165. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an injury.

Takeru is the rightful headliner of ONE Championship’s first event in Japan since 2019, and he still has the perfect opponent for his promotional debut at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Things got even crazier when ONE Championship announced Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped in and put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

During the ONE 165 press conference, Chatri Sityodtong had this to say about Rodtang Jitmuangnon likely fighting the winner of Superlek vs. Takeru:

“Yes, I’m pretty sure. Rodtang wants to fight Takeru. And a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang in Muay Thai is definitely happening as well. So, no matter the result, I think there’s a really interesting potential trilogy for Takeru and Superlek, Takeru and Rodtang, but also Rodtang and Superlek.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 reminds Takeru Segawa to focus on their upcoming fight instead of Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Takeru Segawa has said several times that he was disappointed about Rodtang Jitmuangnon pulling out. The Japanese kickboxing superstar also claimed he plans to defeat Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the ONE 165 main event and then reschedule his bout against Rodtang.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek had this to say about Takeru needing to focus on their upcoming fight:

“I have mentioned before, I am not a stepping stone for anyone. So it would probably be better for him to focus on this Sunday rather than saying he’s going to beat Rodtang.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to continue his reign of terror on Sunday after going 5-0 between kickboxing and Muay Thai in 2023. Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa last fought in June 2023, defeating Bailey Sugden with a last-second knockout to claim the ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight world titles.

Watch Superlek's interview with SCMP below: