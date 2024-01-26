The Takeru Segawa versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon clash is put on the back burner for now due to the dreaded injury bug.

Still, ONE Championship has given the highly-touted Japanese superstar a worthy foe. Takeru will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the flyweight kickboxing world title this coming Sunday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Just a few days away from ONE 165, the promotion’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong explained why fans should not miss this epic showdown between two of the most skilled strikers on the planet.

The ONE head honcho said during the event’s press conference:

“Of course, we are very sad for Rodtang’s injury, and we wish him a speedy recovery. And Rodtang is super hungry to fight Takeru, whenever Takeru is ready. But Takeru faces Superlek, a legendary Muay Thai fighter who’s converted to kickboxing and quickly claimed the world title. This is definitely a classic knockout artist vs knockout artist.”

Superlek shocked the world when he defeated the mighty Rodtang in what is billed as ‘The Muay Thai Fight of the Century’ at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year.

Takeru, on the other hand, will be making his promotional debut, but has also proven himself against the best. ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ is a multi-division K1 world champion before taking his talents to the home of martial arts.

Nevertheless, Sityodtong expects nothing but fireworks when these two titans finally meet in the center of the ring.

“In Takeru, you have big punching power, speed, cardio, amazing footwork. In Superlek, you have heavy fast kicks and a very slow methodological style but much more powerful blow-for-blow. So this is going to be an absolute barnburner of a fight.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang awaits the winner of Superlek and Takeru

Regardless of who wins this epic showdown, it’s clear that fight fans all know that Rodtang will somehow figure in the equation.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king still has unfinished business with Superlek, given their last bout was only for three rounds.

Rodtang and Takeru have also been trading barbs online for some time now and should figure in an epic clash once the former recuperates from his hand injury.