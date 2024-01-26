“I badly want to knock him out” – Superlek looking to end fight early in title defense against dangerous Takeru

Thai icon and reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to face the biggest name opponent he’s ever stood across from in the ring this weekend.

The 28-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native is set to face global superstar and former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek said he aims to end Takeru’s night early, even though the Japanese fighter will likely be his toughest test in kickboxing.

‘The Kicking Machine’ of Kiatmoo9 gym stated:

“I badly want to knock him out as quickly as possible, even though I know this will not be an easy task.”

Needless to say, fans expect an absolute barnburner of a main event when Superlek and Takeru collide at ONE 165.

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 rides a wave of confidence heading into Takeru Segawa super-fight

Despite heading into this next battle with 26 pounds of gold over his shoulders – the coveted ONE world title – ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he is a massive underdog against Takeru Segawa, Japan’s greatest kickboxer.

However, Superlek is certainly no pushover. The 28-year-old Thai firecracker is a combined 12-1 in ONE Championship, with notable victories over guys like Walter Goncalves, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams, and most recently, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

If he can defeat Takeru this weekend, that’s just another huge name added to his hit list.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.