“Martial arts helped me get back on the right track” – Takeru on how combat sports influenced him to turn his life around

Japanese kickboxing sensation and former K-1 king ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa said he owes his life to martial arts after it saved him from a life of bad vices.

There was a time when Takeru went down a dark path during his youth. With a lack of discipline, Takeru risked throwing away his natural talent for fighting. Thankfully, he rededicated himself to martial arts and eventually became one of the greatest kickboxers in history.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru shared his experience growing up in Japan while honing his skills as a kickboxer.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ said:

“I was hanging out with friends every night, but then I stopped because it would affect my practice. It was fun to hang out, but I had the most fun doing martial arts, so I thought it was better this way. Martial arts helped me get back on the right track.”

Today, he’s known as Japan’s best fighter, and next weekend, he has a chance to conquer the world.

Takeru Segawa to make ONE Championship debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa finally makes his ONE Championship debut after signing with the world’s largest martial arts organization last year.

Takeru is set to face ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

If Takeru is victorious, he will prove himself as the absolute best flyweight kickboxer in the world.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.